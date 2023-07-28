Watch | RJD supremo Lalu Yadav plays badminton months after surgey

Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was on Friday seen playing badminton. In a video posted by RJD leader and Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav, on Instagram, the 75-year-old was seen enjoying the sport. Captioning the post, Tejashwi wrote in Hindi, “Have not learned to be scared, have not learned to bow…Have fought, will fight, will not be scared of prison, and will win the end.” RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav

The post has garnered several likes and comments on Instagram with users appreciating the RJD leader for his enthusiasm.

Lalu Prasad Yadav underwent surgery for kidney transplantation in Singapore last year. The leader was suffering from multiple health problems. Taking to Twitter, his daughter shared a picture of Lalu and herself prior to the surgery. She tweeted, "Ready to rock and roll. Wish me good luck.”

Afterwards, Yadav's son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav shared a short video clip of Lalu being taken out of the operation theatre. He tweeted, "Papa has been shifted from the operation theatre to the ICU, after a successful kidney transplant. Both our national president and elder sister and donor Rohini Acharya are fine.”

Commenting on Rohin Acharya's post, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, “Beti ho to Rohini Acharya jaisi (a daughter should be like you) Proud of you… You will be an example for generations to come."

Meanwhile, the RJD supremo was also a part of the opposition meetings that were held in Patna and Bengaluru recently. Speaking ahead of the meeting Lalu Yadav said that it would be conclusive as the "final shape of the proposed front would be given to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 general elections”.