e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

RK Mathur sworn-in as first L-G of Union Territory of Ladakh

RK Mathur is the first L-G of the union territory of Ladakh after the two UTs of J-K and Ladakh came into existence on midnight Wednesday following a notification by the home ministry.

india Updated: Oct 31, 2019 09:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RK Mathur was sworn-in as the first L-G of the union territory of Ladakh on October 31, 2019.
RK Mathur was sworn-in as the first L-G of the union territory of Ladakh on October 31, 2019. (Photo: PIB/ Twitter )
         

Radha Krishna Mathur was sworn-in as the lieutenant governor of Ladakh on Thursday morning, hours after Jammu and Kashmir ceased to be a state and was bifurcated into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Mathur, the first L-G of the union territory of Ladakh, was administered the oath of office by chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir high court Geeta Mittal in Leh.

The warrant of appointment was read by a senior official at the function after which the oath ceremony took place. The L-G inspected a guard of honour of local police after the swearing-in ceremony.

An IAS officer of 1977 batch from Tripura, RK Mathur is a post graduate in Industrial Engineering from IIT and retired as defence secretary in 2015, reports news agency PTI. He was appointed as Chief Information Commissioner in December the same year. He completed his tenure in November last year after attaining the age of 65 years.

In another development, the Centre on Wednesday night appointed Umang Narula as advisor to Mathur and also posted SS Khandare as ‘Head of Police’ in Ladakh.

Watch: Explained | J&K and Ladakh become Union Territories: What it means

 

The status of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir was changed by the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019, introduced by Union home minister Amit Shah in Parliament on August 5 and later passed by both the Houses.

Ladakh will be a UT without legislature like Chandigarh. It will have two hill development councils.

The UT of Jammu and Kashmir, on the other hand, will have a legislature like Puducherry with an elected legislative assembly and a chief minister.

GC Murmu will be the lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir. He, too, will be sworn in by chief justice of the Srinagar high court Gita Mittal in a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan later on Thursday.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 07:56 IST

tags
top news
PM Modi closed gateway of terror by revoking Article 370: Amit Shah
PM Modi closed gateway of terror by revoking Article 370: Amit Shah
PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity in Gujarat
PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity in Gujarat
Jammu Kashmir no more a state; UTs of J-K and Ladakh come into existence
Jammu Kashmir no more a state; UTs of J-K and Ladakh come into existence
Hero dog returns to duty after Baghdadi raid, says US general
Hero dog returns to duty after Baghdadi raid, says US general
Plans fall flat, no solution visible in Delhi’s deadly haze
Plans fall flat, no solution visible in Delhi’s deadly haze
One-line horror stories this Halloween that will give you goosebumps
One-line horror stories this Halloween that will give you goosebumps
Jeffrey Epstein’s injuries point to murder, says forensic expert
Jeffrey Epstein’s injuries point to murder, says forensic expert
Explained | J&K and Ladakh become Union Territories: What it means
Explained | J&K and Ladakh become Union Territories: What it means
trending topics
SensexKashmirShakib Al HasanMaharashtraShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office

don't miss

latest news

India News