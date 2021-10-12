RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary, headed to Lakhimpur Kheri, stopped in Bareilly

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary, headed to Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, said on Tuesday that he has been retrained at Bareilly airport. Chaudhary posted a video showing him sitting in the lounge of the airport surrounded by police officials.

The RLD leader is headed to Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri to pay tribute to the four farmers who lost their lives in the October 3 violence. The farmers are observing the day as 'Shaheed Kisan Diwas'.

Many politicians have said that they will visit Tikunia, but the famers have made it clear that no politician will be allowed to share the dais with farmer leaders during the last prayers (antim ardaas) for the four farmers killed in the incident.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also headed to Lakhimpur Kheri to be a part of the tributes. She visited Lakhimpur Kheri along with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi and party leader Deepender Hooda and met families of deceased farmers earlier on October 6.

A total of eight people, including four farmers, died in the violence that took place in the Uttar Pradesh district on October 3. The collective last prayer is expected to be attended by farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Farmer leader and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has already reached Tikunia. A langar (community kitchen) will also be organised.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions, appealed to farmer organisations and other groups across the country to mark the occasion by organising prayer and homage meetings all over the country, followed by candle light vigils in the evening.

The SKM urged people to light five candles outside their houses at 8pm on Tuesday.

The organisation also expressed its dismay at no action being taken against Union minister Ajay Mishra whose son has been arrested in connecion with the violence. Mishra has denied all the allegations against him.