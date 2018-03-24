RLD, Nishad Party, BSP expel MLAs for cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls

The BSP, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Nishad Party on Saturday expelled one MLA each for cross-voting in favour of BJP candidates in the Rajya Sabha polls on Friday.

BSP expelled Anil Singh, Nishad Party sacked Vijay Mishra and RLD expelled its lone MLA Sahendra Chauhan Ramala.

BSP chief Mayawati said Singh voted for BJP to serve his business interests and not because of his conscience, as claimed by him.

Also , taking cognizance of alleged cross-voting by two MLAs of his party, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Omprakash Rajbhar sought an explanation from them.

Nishad Party president Dr Sanjay Nishad sacked Vijay Mishra, MLA from Gyanpur, and told media persons in Gorakhpur that he would write to the UP assembly speaker to scrap the membership of Mishra from the House.

He said Mishra had cheated the party and people by supporting the BJP. Mishra had tweeted on Friday about his decision to support the BJP “in the general interest of the people of UP and the country” and cross-voted.

Sanjay Nishad is father of newly-elected Gorakhpur MP Praveen Nishad.

In a letter to Chauhan, MLA from Chaprauli in Western UP, RLD president Ajit Singh said: “You are expelled from the party with immediate effect for acting against the party’s directions on voting in the Rajya Sabha elections on March 23.”