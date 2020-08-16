Rlys generates more than 5.5 lakh mandays of work under PM Modi’s jobs scheme in 6 states

india

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 17:10 IST

Indian Railways has generated more than 5.5 lakhs mandays of work under the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan in Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the railways ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

It said railways minister Piyush Goyal is closely monitoring the progress of these projects and generation of work opportunities for the migrant labours of these states under this scheme.

“Around 165 railway infrastructure projects are being executed in these states worth Rs 2,988 crore. Till August 14, 2020, 11,296 workers have been engaged in this Abhiyaan and the payment of Rs 1,336.84 crore has been released to the contractors for the projects being implemented,” the statement said.

The railways has appointed nodal officers in each district as well as in the states to establish a close coordination with the state governments.

It said Goyal has directed railway administration at zonal level to act proactively to ensure migrants are engaged in projects and paid accordingly.

The railways has identified a number of works which are being executed under this scheme. “The works are related to (i) construction and maintenance of approach roads for level crossings, (ii) development & cleaning of silted waterways, trenches and drains along the track, (iii) construction and maintenance of approach road to railway stations, (iv) repair and widening of existing railway embankments / cuttings, (v) plantation of trees at extreme boundary of railway land and (vi) protection works of existing embankments/ cuttings/bridges,” it said.

On June 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to empower and provide livelihood opportunities in areas/villages where a large number of migrant workers had returned during the lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister announced that an amount of Rs 50,000 crore would be spent for building durable rural infrastructure under the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan.

The scheme which is for 125 days, is being undertaken in mission mode, and involves focused implementation of 25 categories of works/ activities in 116 districts, each with a large concentration of returnee migrant workers in 6 states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha.

“Public works being undertaken during this campaign will have a resource envelope of Rs. 50,000 crore,” the Railways said.

The scheme is a convergent effort involving 12 different ministries and departments to expedite implementation of 25 public infrastructure works and works relating to augmentation of livelihood opportunities.