Robber breaks into Telangana's liquor store, passes out mid-heist: Report

Ahead of the New Year 2025 celebrations, a man in Telangana broke into a liquor store to steal alcohol on Sunday night. During the robbery, he took cash and liquor bottles but delayed his escape, succumbing to the temptation of drinking. This led to a binge session that left him drunk and unconscious for nearly 24 hours, NDTV reported. A viral photo shows the thief sprawled on the floor of a wine shop, passed out after indulging in a few drinks.

HT cannot independently verify this information.

The incident occurred in the Medak region on Sunday night, where the man entered 'Kanakadurga Wines' by removing roof tiles and disabling the CCTV cameras. Reports indicate that he remained unconscious even on Monday night. A photo of the thief lying on the store floor surrounded by cash and alcohol bottles has gone viral.

How was he caught?

Elated by his substantial haul just before New Year's Day, the thief decided to celebrate by indulging in several drinks. Eventually, he passed out and was discovered by the shop staff the following morning.

Cash and liquor bottles lay scattered around him, and he appeared to have a minor facial injury, possibly sustained during the break-in.

Narsing, the in-charge of Kanakadurga Wines in Medak district, was among those who found the intoxicated thief on Monday morning. "We closed the shop at 10 pm on Sunday, and when we reopened at 10 am the next day, we saw him unconscious. He had entered by removing roof tiles and taken money from the cash box. He was then shifted to the hospital. Police are still investigating whether he had any accomplices," Narsing told NDTV.

The thief, who remains heavily intoxicated, has not yet been identified. Police have filed a case but are waiting for him to regain consciousness to gather more details.

In a similar case from October last year, Delhi Police reported arresting a 27-year-old man accused of breaking into a wine shop in east Delhi's Krishna Nagar. The suspect drank liquor from the store and passed out inside.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), Rohit Meena, identified the suspect as Chaman Kumar, a resident of Nand Nagri in northeast Delhi. "A case has been registered under IPC sections 487 (trespassing), 380 (theft), and 34 (acts done by several persons with a common intention)," the DCP said.