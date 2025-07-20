Search
Robber caught after breaking into Delhi jewellery shop through roof

PTI |
Published on: Jul 20, 2025 05:20 pm IST

A case was registered, and further investigation was taken up. Based on the evidence, the suspect was identified and nabbed.

A robber, who entered a jewellery shop in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area by cutting a hole in the roof and decamped with expensive ornaments and electronic items, has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

Robber arrested for breaking into Delhi jewellery shop through roof and stealing valuables.(Representational image/ HT File)
On July 13, Karan Verma, the owner of the jewellery shop, reported that someone had broken into his store the previous night by cutting a hole in the roof several gold and silver items missing, they said.

The accused, Yogesh Kumar (24), a resident of Gokalpur village, was arrested during a raid based on tip-off, they said.

Approximately 20 grams of gold, 1.65 kilograms of silver, a tablet, and two mobile phones were recovered from his possession. Further investigation is underway, police said.

