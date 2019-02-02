Robber sets eyes on crores, settles for Rs 16,000

He came to steal crores, had to flee with Rs16,700 in coins instead.

An unidentified person broke in to the Maheshwari Udyan branch of Dena Bank on Saturday, but could only manage to steal sundry cash from drawers.

The thief cut open the bathroom window grilles to enter the branch around 2am, said the police, who are going through the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage to identify him.

“He entered through the bathroom window, which is located at the back of the building in which the branch is housed,” said Bharat Bhoite, senior inspector of Matunga police station.

“The man tried to break in to lockers, but could not and so stole coins of rupee 1 and Rs 2 from drawers of the cashier.”

The theft was discovered when employees came in to work on Saturday morning and found the window grilles cut open and money missing from the cashier’s drawers. The staff alerted the branch manager,

Nandkumar Tiwari, who then lodged a complaint with the police.

“The CCTV footage shows him entering the cashier’s room and opening the drawers, but the cameras are old and do not have proper night vision, so it’s difficult to identify the man,” said a police officer, who did not wish to be named.

Hindustan Times sent an email to Dena Bank for a comment, but there was no response till the time of going to press.

The police have registered a case under section 445 (house breaking) and section 378 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unidentified man.

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 23:29 IST