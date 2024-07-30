 Robbers posing as I-T officials try to raid home, searches on | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024
Robbers posing as I-T officials try to raid home, searches on

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Jul 30, 2024 07:06 AM IST

The Udupi police have launched a search for six-eight unidentified people who allegedly posed as Income Tax officials and attempted to rob the residence of a local businessman in Manur, an officer said.

A grab of the CCTV footage shows the robbers trying to enter the businessman’s house in Udupi (HT)
The officer said that a group of six-eight people had allegedly tried to rob the house of businessman Sudhir Pujari (38) and S Kavitha (35) at around 8.30am on July 25 but fled when they could not break into their house. The incident was reported to the owners by Krishna, an employee of Kundapur Sign In Security Company monitoring the house’s through CCTV.

Udupi district superintendent of police K Arun told HT: “We have formed two police teams to crack the case. Prima facie, it seems the motive behind the act was to rob the house, but as family did not open the door, the family escaped unharmed.”

Arun quoted Krishna as stating that group of six to eight people who had arrived in a Swift and an Innova car, attempted to open the gate. After being unsuccessful, they entered the compound by scaling the wall and then rang the bell. However, the group fled the scene when the family did not open the door.

The complaint regarding the matter was filed by Kavitha at the Kota police station and the police registered the case under BNS Section 329(4) for house trespass, Section 324(2) for mischief, and Section 190 for cognizance of offences on July 26.

Upon checking the CCTV footage, it was found that one of the accused was dressed in a police uniform and four others in safari attire, Arun said. “While only six intruders were captured on camera, it is suspected that the total number was eight.”

He further said that further investigations have revealed that the intruders avoided the Sastana toll road, opting instead for the Barkur road to elude detection.

