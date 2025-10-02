Search
Robbery caught on CCTV: Woman hides gold necklace worth 6 lakh inside saree at UP store

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Oct 02, 2025 10:42 am IST

Footage retrieved from the store’s CCTV cameras, shows the couple examining necklaces while the woman discreetly slipped two pieces.

A couple walked into a jewellery store, and managed to make off with a large haul of gold in broad daylight. The theft unfolded with such ease and speed that the store staff remained unaware of what had happened until much later.

The incident took place at a jewellery store in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, where a couple reportedly managed to steal gold jewellery worth 6 lakh, reported NDTV.

The theft was carried out with remarkable ease and precision, unfolding in just a matter of minutes. According to reports, the store staff remained unaware of the loss as the couple moved about the store, and it was only during routine inventory checks that the missing items were discovered.

Footage retrieved from the store’s CCTV cameras, accessed by the news channel, shows the couple examining necklaces while the woman discreetly slipped two pieces. She covered the jewellery with her saree, continuing to browse other ornaments normally.

CCTV captures the theft in detail

In the clip, the woman can be seen hiding one box of jewellery under another on her lap, placing one back on the counter while concealing another in her saree’s pallu. She continued to examine necklaces, secretly tucking some under her arm, while the man engaged the salesman by inquiring about prices.

After spending a few minutes browsing the store, the couple reportedly told the staff that they did not find any of the jewellery to their liking and walked out, leaving behind an unsuspecting team of salespeople.

After the theft was discovered, the store authorities handed over the CCTV footage to the local police, who have launched a search to identify and apprehend the two accused.

