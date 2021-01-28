Robert Vadra gets protection from arrest till Feb 8 in money laundering case
The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday extended the interim protection from arrest to businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader priyanka Vadra, till February 8 in an alleged money laundering case related to land scam in Bikaner.
An application by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was scheduled to be heard in the high court, where the ED has sought the custodial interrogation of Vadra, but the court could not take up the case for hearing due to the paucity of time.
Chief justice of Rajasthan High Court Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati has fixed February 8 as the next date of hearing in the case and granted Vadra and his mother interim protection from arrest till then.
The ED has registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) in the alleged Bikaner land scam.
The probe is related to the purchase of 275 bigha land allegedly by the company in the Kolayat area of the border town of Bikaner.
The central probe agency had registered a criminal case of money laundering in 2016 on the basis of FIRs filed by the state police after the local tehsildar had made a complaint.
On January 21, 2019, the court had asked Vadra, a partner in the Sky Light Hospitality, and his mother Maureen Vadra, to appear before the ED for questioning.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Many more Made-in-India Covid-19 vaccines soon': PM Modi at Davos Dialogue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Officials in Ghaziabad ask farmers to vacate protest site by tonight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 CPI (M) workers held in connection with Muslim League cadre’s murder
- The CPI (M), however, distanced itself from the incident saying a clash between two groups led to the killing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Robert Vadra gets protection from arrest till Feb 8 in money laundering case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand’s Republic Day tableau bags 3rd spot, maiden award for hill-state
- The theme of the tableau was the main symbols that represent the religious legacy and biodiversity of the Himalayan state. The tableau called ‘Kedarkhand’ which was displayed in the parade focussed on the Kedarnath shrine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan’s most wanted criminal Vikram Gurjar arrested after 16-month hunt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghalaya colleges to reopen on February 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate nine cases of R-Day violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India's success will help the entire world': PM Modi at WEF's Davos Dialogue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal Assembly seat sharing: Cong to contest on 193 seats, Left Front get 101
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Someone goes there and hoists a flag, why was no firing done?' asks Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India sends 6 lakh Covid vaccine doses to Sri Lanka and Bahrain
- Two separate flights transported 500,000 doses to Sri Lanka and 100,000 doses to Bahrain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC slams Centre for not curbing TV programs that instigate or impact a community
- The court was hearing pleas filed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and Peace Party seeking action against media reports indulging in communal branding of Covid-19 pandemic in the light of Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area. The pleas alleged discriminatory coverage by a section of media.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand CM dissolves district development authorities after complaints
- In November, Bansidhar Bhagat, the BJP chief in Uttarakhand had urged Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to dissolve development authorities as they were not fulfilling the purpose for which they had been created.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM urges PM Modi to include Punjabi in J&K official languages list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox