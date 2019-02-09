Robert Vadra leaves Enforcement Directorate office, grilled for over 9 hours in money laundering case on day 3

Businessman Robert Vadra was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday for the third time in a week here in a money laundering case. Vadra, son-in-law of UPA chairperon Sonia Gandhi, reached ED’s office at Jamnagar House in central Delhi around 10.45 am on Saturday morning.

Vadra was questioned for around 24 hours in the last three days by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader and Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu reached Vadra’s residence to meet him.

ED officials had quizzed Vadra on Wednesday and Thursday as well.

On Thursday, his questioning started at around 9.20 am. It was only around 9.20 pm that his wife and now Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra reached the ED office and thereafter, the duo headed back to their residence in their heavily guarded convoy as per their entitlements.

Vadra’s lawyer KTS Tulsi alleged that theEDwas leaking information about his questioning. He claimed that the probe agency has nothing concrete against his client.

Vadra was questioned for around six hours for the first time on Wednesday. The probe agency has alleged that Vadra owns several properties in the United Kingdom.

Led by a Joint Director, theEDteam comprising a Deputy Director and five other officers questioned Vadra.

The Patiala House court has granted interim bail to Vadra on February 2 till February 16 in connection with the case.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 20:40 IST