Robert Vadra on political debut: ‘If Congress feels…'

Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Monday stated that he would be willing to join politics if the Congress party wanted him to. Robert Vadra has stated that if the Gandhi family and Congress wanted him to join politics, he would do so.(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The businessman stated that if the Congress party deemed it necessary to bring on more people to stand up against divisive forces in parliament, he would take a step into the world of politics.

Also Read: Waqf Bill: Why Kerala newspaper owned by Muslim body slammed Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi

"So, I feel that, with the blessings of my family and if the Congress feels that I should be in politics, I will take that step. They know I have a lot of understanding of what's happening on the ground and what change is required," Vadra said.

Robert Vadra, also said that over the years, he had been pulled into political discussions due to his association to the Gandhi family and claimed that it felt like he was used for political witch hunts.

Also Read: What Priyanka Gandhi was doing amid Wayanad counting, Robert Vadra reveals

"My association with politics is only because I am a member of the Gandhi family. But I will also say that in the last many years, many parties have used my name and always pulled me into politics by default because every time there's an election, they remember my name. Every time they have an issue that they want to digress from, they remember my name," Vadra said.

Also Read: Robert Vadra reacts to PM Narendra Modi's ‘Damad’ jab: ‘…in poor taste'

However, he stated that his understanding of politics had grown due to his wife, Priyanka, and his brother-in-law, Rahul Gandhi.

"I always said that I would like Priyanka to be in Parliament first, and now she is, and she's working very hard. I see how much I've learnt from her and Rahul and everybody in the family," he added.

Robert Vadra on Mehul Choksi case

Robert Vadra also commented on the arrest of diamond merchant Mehul Choksi in Belgium and stated that the arrest was significant for the country.

He also hoped that the stolen money would soon be recovered in order to compensate those who suffered due to financial fraud committed by the accused.

"It is a very big thing for the country. Arrest is a different thing, but it is important that the money of the people who have been wronged should be recovered, and the government should think about it. Nirav Modi and other people should also be brought back, and the government should ensure that the losses of the people are taken care of," Vadra said.

Mehul Choksi was accused of defrauding Punjab National Bank (PNB) of ₹13,850. He was arrested in Belgium on Saturday after evading capture since 2018.