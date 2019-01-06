Robert Vadra should ask aide to join probe, says BJP

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a Delhi court that Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra’s alleged aide Manoj Arora was linked with a property deal in London which is under the scanner in a money-laundering probe, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cranked up pressure on the opposition party, saying Gandhi and Vadra should persuade Arora to join the investigation.

The Congress, in response, accused the ruling BJP of using government agencies to victimise its political opponents.

The ED moved court on Saturday seeking issuance of an open-ended non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Arora. An open-ended NBW does not have a time limit for execution. The agency said it will also seek an Interpol Red Notice against Arora.

A Red Notice is like an international arrest warrant through which Interpol member countries are asked to locate the accused and deport them to the jurisdiction where they are wanted.

The ED’s application says that the proceeds of an alleged crime being probed by the agency were used to channelise funds from United Arab Emirates to buy a property at 12, Bryanston Square in London. The ED added that the flat was worth 1.9 million pounds, and was allegedly controlled by Vadra.

“Vadra was beneficially controlling the property at 12, Bryanston Square, London, UK, which was valued at 1.9 million pounds, and not only executing renovation work of this property but also arranging funds for the same,” the agency said in its application. The ED’s special public prosecutor Nitesh Rana said the application was moved before judge Arvind Kumar, who will hear it on January 8.

The agency alleged that the flat was bought by alleged arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari and sold in 2010 at the same price, though he spent around 65,900 pounds on its renovation. Bhandari fled India after a probe under the Official Secrets Act was launched against him by Delhi Police two years ago.

Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said that media reports showed how digital evidence was procured during an income tax department raid on the premises of Sanjay Bhandari, who also happens to be a “close friend” of Robert Vadra.

“Media reports highlight that in the digital evidence procured in this raid, it was found that Robert Vadra beneficially controls a house in London, 12 Byranston Square, which is worth 1.9 million pounds. In the digital evidence found, communication between Vadra and others has shown that the London house procured by Vadra underwent renovation to the tune of 66,000 pounds. Media reports again highlight how Vadra indicated that the said amount can be addressed, by his assistant Arora,” she said.

Attacking Vadra for his alleged links with Bhandari, she added: “Since Vadra is a publicly known associate of Bhandari, he may also want to enlighten the nation as to how his friend, an arms dealer came to be in possession of sensitive defence documents.”

In reply, Congress spokesman Manish Tewari blamed the BJP of political vendetta. “The BJP’s political strategy, through investigative agencies, is to maliciously create a state of fear and panic. Such a strategy does not last long, and has very negative consequences,” he said in a statement.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 22:57 IST