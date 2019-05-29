Robert Vadra summoned by ED on Thursday in corruption case

Businessman Robert Vadra has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate to its Delhi office on Thursday in connection with a corruption case.

The central probe agency had on Friday moved the Delhi High Court seeking the cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to Robert Vadra in a money laundering case. Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds.

ED approached the high court after Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, was granted anticipatory bail by a trial court on April 1.

On Monday, the Delhi high court sought Vadra’s response on the ED’s plea seeking the cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to him in the money laundering case. The Delhi High Court also sent a notice to Vadra and asked him to reply on ED’s plea by July 17.

