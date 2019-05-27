Delhi HC seeks Vadra’s reply on ED plea

The Delhi high court on Monday sought the response of Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking the cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to him in a money laundering case.

The plea filed through ED counsel DP Singh challenged the order of the trial court granting anticipatory bail to Vadra on April 1, in the case pertaining to alleged money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds. Justice Chander Shekhar also issued notice to Vadra’s close aide Manoj Arora.

While opposing his plea, the agency argued that the anticipatory bail would be detrimental to the investigation in the case on certain crucial aspects, including ascertaining the exact source of the alleged tainted money and the end use of the funds involved in the case.

On Friday, the ED said in its plea that Vadra might tamper with evidence as he is an “influential person”.

First Published: May 27, 2019 22:55 IST