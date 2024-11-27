Robert Vadra's big statement on joining active politics: ‘If people feel…’

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra has again indicated that he may also take a plunge into active politics. The businessman put the ball in the court of the people, saying that if they feel he can make a difference, he is open to contesting parliamentary elections in the future. Robert Vadra with wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra(Reuters file photo)

"I am always helping people, I am amongst people, if people feel that I can make a difference, then I surely will be in Parliament," ANI quoted Vadra as saying.

Vadra had indicated his willingness to contest elections during the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year. He had said that he would happily contest from the family bastion of Amethi. Posters in his support were also seen in the constituency, although Congress went ahead and gave the ticket to Kishori Lal Sharma.

Sharma defeated Union Minister Smriti Irani by more than 1,67,000 votes from the constituency.

Robert Vadra happy for Priyanka Gandhi

Robert Vadra’s wife Priyanka Gandhi recently won the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll to enter the parliament for the first time. Rahul Gandhi's brother-in- law expressed his happiness on Priyanka’s plunge.

"People were quite sure that she would win with a good margin. I thank the people of Wayanad for voting for Priyanka. I always wanted Priyanka to be in Parliament and today is an auspicious day as it is the day before Priyanka takes oath in Parliament. People are happy as they know that she will fight for the people. She will strengthen the party and help Rahul in Parliament," he told ANI on Wednesday.

Vadra also talked about the need for Congress to better understand the ground realities after the Haryana and Maharashtra debacles. He also questioned the EVMs saying that the people of this country have lost faith in them.

Priyanka Gandhi will take oath as the newly elected MP on Thursday. It will also mark the first time that three members of the Gandhi family will be in the parliament together.