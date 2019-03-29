Rohtak man hacks wife, 2 kids to death, then hangs himself

A 42-year-old man in Rohtak’s Sundana village on Thursday hacked his wife and two children to death before hanging himself.

Bijender, a farmer, was allegedly under huge debt and under stress for a long time.

Police said Bijender’s younger brother discovered the bodies when he visited them on Thursday morning. While Bijender’s daughter Janvi, 12, and son, Deepanshu, 10, were lying on their plot with stab wounds, his wife Sarita, 38, was found lying dead outside the gate. A few metres away in their agriculture fields, Bijender was found hanging from a neem tree.

Police said Bijender left a suicide note but they refused to share the exact details of it. Family members say he owed lakhs of rupees which he was unable to pay.A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Bijender.

The bodies of all the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 14:23 IST