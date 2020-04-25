Rohtang pass opened for traffic three weeks in advance

india

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 20:18 IST

The Border Roads Organization (BRO) opened the 13,500-feet high Rohtang pass for traffic on Saturday.

A gateway to Lahaul-Spiti district, the pass remains shut for six months every year due to heavy snowfall. Usually cordoned off in mid-November, traffic movement was allowed till December 12 last year.

Due to the lockdown, the Himachal government had approached the BRO director general for opening the stretch as around 5,000 farmers, who migrate to lower regions in the winter months, were keen to return home to resume agricultural activities.

BRO then procured more snow-cutting and excavation machines from Manali and Koksar to clear the roads.

During the 10-day snow clearance operation, BRO faced many challenges. The Army’s elite road construction wing worked relentlessly amid the snow blizzards at Rohnga pass that even triggered avalanches at Rahala Nullah, Beas Nullah and Rani Nullah.

“We ensured that all the officials supervising the operations took all the necessary protection against Covid-19,” said a BRO official requesting anonymity.

Lahaul-Spiti MLA Ram Lala Markanda led the first batch of farmers across Rohtang pass from Manali on Saturday. “With vehicles carrying the first batch of farmers to Lahual-Spiti, Rohtang pass has been declared officially open for traffic,” he said.

The opening of the pass brought cheer among the local population of Lahaul and Spiti.

It will facilitate the Centre and state government to bring much needed relief material and medical supplies to the valley’s residents amid the ongoing pandemic. Moreover, the agricultural activities, which are the backbone of the district, can be started now.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur applauded the efforts of BRO in opening Rohtang pass three weeks in advance.