Rohtang Pass thrown open to tourists visiting Keylong, Leh

Rohtang Pass, the 13,050 feet gateway to Lahaul and Spiti Valley, opened for tourists visiting Kelyong and Leh on Thursday.

However, for those intending to visit Rohtang top, the mountain pass will open on June 1.

“For tourists traveling towards Kelyong, Pangi and Leh, the pass is open from today (Thursday), while those who want to exclusively visit Rohtang, it will open on June 1,” said Kullu deputy commissioner Yunus Khan.

The road to the pass was opened by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on May 19.

Yunus said tourists visiting beyond Rohtang should possess valid booking voucher of hotels, home stay or camping sites — duly registered with the state’s tourism department — in Keylong, Pangi or Leh.

After the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order, permits to 1,300 vehicles are being issued for each day. The pass will remain closed every Tuesday for maintenance purpose, he said.

The permit to go beyond Rohtang would be issued at Manali sub-divisional magistrate’s office from 10am to 5pm and congestion charges of ₹50 would be charged.

In case of violation of the permit conditions, offenders would be liable to pay penalty of Rs 5,000 as environmental compensation and the vehicle would be blacklisted.

Permit will be issued keeping in view the conditions and related problems of the area.

The administration has also fixed timings for vehicles. Heavy vehicles ferrying essential commodities will be allowed from 5am to 5:30am.

Small goods carrier and government vehicles will be allowed from 5:30am to 7:30 am.

Tourist vehicle going up to Rohtang will be allowed from 7:45 am to 10 am while those going to Lahaul and Pangi will be permitted to travel from 10am to 11am.

The vehicles coming from Lahaul to Manali will be released from 9am to 11am from Koksar post. Rohtang Pass, on the Manali-Leh highway, receives heavy snowfall and is shut during winter, cutting off the residents of Lahaul Spiti from the rest of the state for many months.

A large number of Lahaul residents, living in the Kullu-Manali area, use the Rohtang Pass to commute between Kullu and Lahaul valley.

