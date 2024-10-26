Rona mat’: Rahul Gandhi gets champi from Delhi barber, shares his story | Watch

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday posted a video of himself receiving a champi and a trim at a Delhi barber shop, where he spoke about the struggles of the “hard-working poor and middle class,” highlighting their declining incomes and rising inflation. Rahul Gandhi, with a pink towel wrapped around his neck, is seen conversing with Ajit.(X/Rahul Gandhi)

Gandhi stressed the need for innovative solutions and new schemes to support these groups, enabling them to increase their income and build savings. He visited the 'Classic Hair Salon' in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area and spoke to Ajit, the barber.

In the video shared on his X account, Gandhi with a pink towel wrapped around his neck is seen conversing with Ajit, inquiring about his income, monthly rent, and his ability to save. Ajit responds that he cannot save anything, saying, "Kuch nahi bachta." Gandhi reassures him with a lighthearted "rona mat" (don’t cry). Ajit shared with Rahul Gandhi that despite working all day, he is unable to save any money by the day’s end.

Watch the video here

Expressing gratitude for the visit, Ajit praised Gandhi, saying, "At least there is someone to support us, poor people. Otherwise, who looks out for other people in this world? I am very happy to meet Rahul ji." Ajit then shared an emotional hug with Gandhi, visibly moved to tears.

In a post accompanying the video, Gandhi wrote, “There is nothing left! These four words of Ajit Bhai and his tears tell the story of every hard-working poor and middle-class person of India today. From barbers to cobbler, potters to carpenters - falling incomes and rising inflation have robbed those who work with their hands of their dreams of having their own shops, houses and even self-respect. What is needed today are modern solutions and new schemes that will increase income and bring back savings to homes. And, a society where talent gets its due and every step of hard work takes you up the ladder of success.”

Earlier in May, while campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi visited a barber shop in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli. After Gandhi's visit, the shop saw a rise in customers.

Rahul Gandhi frequently meets people from various professions to understand their challenges, having previously connected with a cobbler, construction workers, mechanics, truck drivers, etc.