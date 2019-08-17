Roopa Ganguly’s son held after accident

india

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 04:22 IST

Actor-turned-BJP MP Roopa Ganguly’s son was on Friday sent to one-day police custody for allegedly ramming his car into the wall of Royal Calcutta Golf Club in south Kolkata.

The order came after police produced 21-year-old Akash Mukherjee before the Alipur court. Police had taken the man into custody after the incident around 9.15 pm on Thursday and formally arrested him Friday morning on the charge of rash driving and damaging properties, an officer said.

No casualty has been reported in the incident, he added. The officer said his blood sample has been collected to check if it was a case of drunk driving. The car will be sent for a forensic test, the officer, with knowledge of the matter, said.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh Friday accused Trinamool Congress of trying to politicize the accident of Roopa Ganguly’s son and warned that if police tried to implicate him in false cases then BJP too would legally engage itself into it.

“There has been an accident. Roopadi herself had called the police. The law will take its own course we have nothing to say about it. We just want to say that the matter should not be politicized. We have not sought any special privileges,” Ghosh told reporters.

Earlier, TMC councillor Archana Dasgupta said: “There are kid who stay here on the streets. They play here. It could have caused a major accident. He was drunk when he was rescued. He has history of reckless driving.”

