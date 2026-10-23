Row over ITBP chief's Arunachal 'face-off' remark, Congress questions govt

A political row erupted on Friday over Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief Shatrujeet Kapur's purported remarks that the Shaurya platoon, an elite unit of the force, is successfully dealing with a “face-off in Arunachal Pradesh”. The central armed police force, which is tasked with guarding and patrolling the Line of Actual Control between India and China, released the footage on social media late on Thursday night but later deleted it. (PTI Representative)

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the government of remaining "silent on this grave issue". There was no immediate reaction by government officials or the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In his address to the troops in Rajasthan's Alwar at a felicitation ceremony on Thursday, ITBP director general Kapur purportedly said: “In recent days, there was a situation in Arunachal Pradesh where there was a face-off at different locations, which is still continuing. There our Shaurya commando teams did really exceedingly well."

A video clip of his remarks is circulating widely online. The central armed force, which is tasked with guarding and patrolling the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China, released the footage on social media late on Thursday night but later deleted it. HT has reached out to ITBP for comment. This article will be updated when there is a response.

Kapur did not explicitly name who the face-off was with but added, “ITBP started as a mountain guerrilla force, but since 2004 we have been guarding the Indo-China border."

Since July, there have been reports of a standoff with Chinese troops in the remote Taksin area of Upper Subansiri district. Asked about this in a press conference in August, foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the state of border affairs has ramifications for overall India-China ties, adding that the two sides have agreed to use existing diplomatic and military mechanisms to “avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation” along the border.

Congress asks questions After portions of Kapur's remarks appeared online, the Congress party sharpened its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government.

“While on one hand, the Prime Minister, who bows to China, continues the ongoing saga of making concessions, in the meantime, the Director General of the ITBP has commended the force's performance in the recent clashes with the Chinese PLA within Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh, which is absolutely justified,” Congress leader Ramesh said in a long post on X.

"...what kind of nationalism is this softness toward China and the growing economic dependence?" he asked, accusing the government of being “silent” on the matter.