Row over Jammu and Kashmir poster at Mumbai’s Gateway protest

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 02:18 IST

The Mumbai police on Tuesday filed an FIR against Mahek Mirza Prabhu, a Mumbai-based storyteller and performer, for holding a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard during a protest against JNU violence at the Gateway of India.

Deputy commissioner of police Sangram Singh Nishandar said Mirza Prabhu has been booked under Section 153 (B) (making imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier in the day, Mirza Prabhu posted a video on Facebook, where she apologised for the act, while clarifying that she had picked up the placard lying at the venue. “The placard meant freedom to express themselves, freedom from the internet lockdown which many people have been voicing for. I was voicing my solidarity for basic constitutional rights,” she posted.

The incident triggered a war of words between ruling and opposition leaders with former CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis leading the counter-offensive over the placard on Twitter “How can we tolerate such separatist elements in Mumbai?... Uddhav ji are you going to tolerate this Free Kashmir Anti India campaign right under your nose???,” he tweeted on Monday.

Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil accused Fadnavis of trying to confuse people by “decoding words” in a hateful manner.

“Devendraji, it’s ‘free kashmir’ from all discriminations, bans on cellular networks and central control. I can’t believe a responsible leader like you is trying to confuse people by decoding words in such a hatred way. Is it losing power or losing self control?” Patil tweeted.

“If she is involved in any anti-national activity, action would be taken against her,” said minister Anil Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, the police have booked others who participated in the demonstrations at the Gateway of India, including Umar Khalid, Firoz Mithiborwala and Suvarna Salve. Nishandar said the protesters have been booked for unlawful assembly at the Gateway of India. An FIR has also been filed against ABVP members for their counter protests at Hutatma Chowk in Mumbai.