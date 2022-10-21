Row over Udit Raj's 'evils of Hindu' remark as PM Modi visits Kedarnath

Congress leader Udit Raj stirred controversy on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand as the Congress leader said RSS is using PM Modi all the time to 'eradicate the evils of the Hindu religion' so that conversion stops and they can make someone else the prime minister. The BJP strongly objected to the comment and said before the Gujarat election, there is competition between the AAP and the Congress on displaying their 'rabid Hindu hatred'.

The controversy broke out just a day after veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Shivraj Patil said Lord Krishna taught 'jihad' lessons to Arjun in a part of Gita. “There's a lot of discussion on Jihad in Islam... Even after all efforts, if someone does not understand clean idea, power can be used, it is mentioned in Quran and Gita... Shri Krishna taught lessons of jihad to Arjun in a part of Gita in Mahabharat,” Patil said.

प्रयाग राज में RSS चिंतित है कि धर्मांतरण हो रहा है। पीएम मोदी आज छठे बार केदारनाथ दर्शन करने पहुंचे। आज कल ज्यादतर समय तीर्थ स्थलों में बिता रहे हैं। RSS मोदी जी को पूरा समय हिन्दू धर्म की कुरीतियों को ख़त्म करने में लगाएं ताकि धर्मांतरण रुके और पीएम किसी और को बनाएं। — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) October 21, 2022

Udit Raj has been in news for his recent controversial remarks -- one was made against President Draupadi Murmu, for which the Congress leader later expressed regret. After the Election Commission announced the dates of the Himachal Pradesh election, Udit Raj targetted the commission and questioned the gap between the election date (November 12) and the result date (December 8).

Yet another specimen! From Shivraj Patil to Udit Raj- these statements are not a sanyog- they are a votebank ka prayog and udyog - Before Gujarat elections there is a competition between AAP & Congress on who can polarise votebank more by their rabid Hindu Hatred! pic.twitter.com/mItfHzrCxO — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) October 21, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand on Friday offered prayers at the Kedarnath temple and laid the foundation stone for the Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project. He is also scheduled to visit the Badrinath temple later in the day.

Udit Raj said PM Modi is visiting religious places very often and that the RSS is worried about the conversions taking place in Prayagraj.

