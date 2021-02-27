₹100 plus crore needed to conduct Tamil Nadu assembly polls: Deputy CM
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday told the Assembly that ₹102.93 crore is needed for holding the April 6 assembly elections. "I would like to highlight that ₹102.93 crore is required for the conduct of the Assembly election, of which a sum of ₹102.38 crore has been provided in the Supplementary Estimates," he told the House presenting the Final Supplementary Estimates for 2020-21.
The provision has been made under the Public department and the remaining amount would be met by re-appropriation within the grant, he said. Placing the Final Supplementary Estimates for ₹21,172.82 crore, Panneerselvam, who holds the Finance portfolio said it includes various items of additional expenditure necessitated on government account in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and other urgent requirements.
"I strongly believe that democratic norms need to be observed. As the Election Commission has announced the general election for TN Legislative Assembly yesterday, it would not be appropriate for me to specifically mention some of the important items of expenditure which is the normal practice," he noted. He said for all items of expenditure, necessary Government Orders and sanctions have already been issued or these are ongoing schemes.
"None of these, which is being included in the Final Supplementary Estimates is a new announcement or a new item of expenditure." Later, after Pannerselvam's reply to the general discussion on the interim budget for 2021-22, and passage of Appropriation Bill and Vote on Account, Speaker P Dhanapal adjourned the House sine die.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'True religion never divides': Priyanka Gandhi at Varanasi's Ravidas temple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kejriwal says Delhi's law and order situation 'in serious turmoil'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rogue cop arrested for escorting truck carrying methyl alcohol in dry Bihar
- Muzaffarpur's Senior Superintendent of Police said 4,400 liters of methyl alcohol was seized from the truck.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandra Shekhar Azad's 90th death anniv: 'Azad hi rahein hain, azad hi rahenge'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Emergency interim blocking directions by I&B Ministry not new, clarifies govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As Covid-19 cases rise, Centre asks states to deal Covid-19 violations firmly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel price hike: Youth Congress stages protest outside residence of Smriti Irani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF jets to feature in Sri Lankan Air Force's 70th anniversary celebrations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shashi Tharoor has a message for Indian cricket team. It has a 'spin'
- Shashi Tharoor's message featured a picture of Gandhiji’s famous spinning wheel or Charkha along with the text 'spinners have always done well in Ahmedabad especially against England'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Congress G-23 honor Azad, discuss Gandhian philosophy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Lockdown extended in Maharashtra's Amravati for another week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How much will vaccine cost at private hospitals? Here's what govt says
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹100 plus crore needed to conduct Tamil Nadu assembly polls: Deputy CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US civil society groups, lawmakers press Biden to support India's TRIPS waiver
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Celebrating 50 yrs of diplomacy, India-Bangladesh 19th HSLT held virtually today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox