Rs 25,000/night pool villas, luxury hotels: How Karnataka MLAs are being kept ‘safe’

As Karnataka’s political turmoil peaked on Monday, action shifted to private planes, resorts and luxury hotels where parties have packed off their MLAs to prevent their poaching.

In a day of fast-paced developments, all ministers of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government sent in their resignations to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to facilitate the formation of a new council of ministers apparently to lure back the 12 MLAs – 9 of the Congress and 3 of the JD (S) -- who resigned on Saturday.

While the 12 rebel MLAs were flown to a luxury hotel in Mumbai in a chartered plane, JD (S) shifted its flock to a resort in picturesque Kodagu in Karnataka.

The rebels are currently lodged in 5 star Sofitel hotel at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), where a room tariff starts at Rs 10,000+/ night. Ten MLAs are in Sofitel, while three are in Shirdi.

Not taking any chances, the ruling JD (S) moved all its lawmakers to Paddington Resort in Kodagu, where an array of rooms were booked, according to sources. The party booked 10 private pool villas, 7 bungalows and the deluxe rooms where the base tariff for rooms is Rs 9,000+ and pool villas cost Rs 25,000+taxes.

This is not the first time, MLAs have been shifted to a resort in politically volatile Karnataka. Earlier in January, ahead of a crucial CLP meeting, Congress had shifted its MLAs to a resort in the State fearing poaching by BJP.

The Congress Legislature Party meeting was a show of strength against BJPs alleged bid to dislodge the ruling coalition.with the party’s decision of lending support to JD(S).

Gujarat Congress MLAs too had camped in the state in 2017 as Congress feared defection of MLAs aheadof the Rajya Sabha elections.

Before that during the Mysuru Zila panchayat election, BJP and JD(S) members had camped in the same resort,fearing poaching. Last week, Gujarat Congress shifted its MLAs to Rajasthan’s Mount Abu ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 16:20 IST