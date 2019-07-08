Karnataka government crisis Updates: Congress leaders reach Dy CM’s house for meeting
On Saturday, nine Congress and three JD(S) MLAs had submitted their resignations to the Speaker’s office and then held a meeting with Governor Vajubhai Vala before the nine of them left for Mumbai by a special flight.
10:35 pm IST
Cong leaders arrive at Dy CM’s house
10:26 am IST
JD(S) legislature party meeting at 12 noon, says minister
10:24 am IST
Congress to hold meeting at deputy CM’s house
Karnataka Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, facing a threat to his government following the resignation of 12 MLAs, is believed to have met dissenting Congress legislator MLA Ramalinga Reddy on Monday.
According to sources, the meeting took place at an undisclosed location in Bengaluru, reports ANI.
In Delhi, the Congress party has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on what they called the ‘BJP trying to topple Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka’, reports ANI.
Follow live updates here:
Karnataka Congress legislature party leader Siddharamaiah along with some ministers reach deputy CM G Parameshwara’s residence for breakfast: ANI
Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress Legislature Party leader Siddharamaiah & Ministers UT Khader, Shivashankara Reddy, Venkataramanappa, Jayamala, MB Patil, Krishna Byre Gowda, Rajshekar Patil, Rajshekar Patil, DK Shivakumar have reached Dy CM G Parameshwara's residence for breakfast pic.twitter.com/bIRw5zQi33— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019
JD(S) legislature party meeting at 12 noon, says minister
State cooperation minister and JD(S) leader, Bandeppa Kashempur tells HT: “We will hold a meeting at the Taj West End at 12 noon. Most likely we will go to Madikeri. This was decided at yesterday’s legislature party meeting.”
Congress to hold meeting at deputy CM’s house
Senior Congress leaders, including party ministers, to hold meeting at Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara’s house in Bengaluru.
ANI quoted Parmeshwara as saying that he has called a breakfast meeting of all the ministers belonging to Congress party, to discuss the present political developments & the fallout. He said, “We know what BJP is trying to do. If need be, all of us may resign & then accommodate the MLAs”.