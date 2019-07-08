Karnataka government crisis Updates: Congress leaders reach Dy CM’s house for meeting

Karnataka Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, facing a threat to his government following the resignation of 12 MLAs, is believed to have met dissenting Congress legislator MLA Ramalinga Reddy on Monday.

According to sources, the meeting took place at an undisclosed location in Bengaluru, reports ANI.

On Saturday, nine Congress and three JD(S) MLAs had submitted their resignations to the Speaker’s office and then held a meeting with Governor Vajubhai Vala before the nine of them left for Mumbai by a special flight.

In Delhi, the Congress party has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on what they called the ‘BJP trying to topple Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka’, reports ANI.

Follow live updates here:

10:35 pm IST Cong leaders arrive at Dy CM’s house Karnataka Congress legislature party leader Siddharamaiah along with some ministers reach deputy CM G Parameshwara’s residence for breakfast: ANI Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress Legislature Party leader Siddharamaiah & Ministers UT Khader, Shivashankara Reddy, Venkataramanappa, Jayamala, MB Patil, Krishna Byre Gowda, Rajshekar Patil, Rajshekar Patil, DK Shivakumar have reached Dy CM G Parameshwara's residence for breakfast pic.twitter.com/bIRw5zQi33 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019





10:26 am IST JD(S) legislature party meeting at 12 noon, says minister State cooperation minister and JD(S) leader, Bandeppa Kashempur tells HT: “We will hold a meeting at the Taj West End at 12 noon. Most likely we will go to Madikeri. This was decided at yesterday’s legislature party meeting.”



