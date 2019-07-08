Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Karnataka government crisis Updates: Congress leaders reach Dy CM’s house for meeting

On Saturday, nine Congress and three JD(S) MLAs had submitted their resignations to the Speaker’s office and then held a meeting with Governor Vajubhai Vala before the nine of them left for Mumbai by a special flight.

By HT Correspondent | Jul 08, 2019 10:44 IST
highlights

Karnataka Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, facing a threat to his government following the resignation of 12 MLAs, is believed to have met dissenting Congress legislator MLA Ramalinga Reddy on Monday.

According to sources, the meeting took place at an undisclosed location in Bengaluru, reports ANI.

In Delhi, the Congress party has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on what they called the ‘BJP trying to topple Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka’, reports ANI.

Follow live updates here:

10:35 pm IST

Cong leaders arrive at Dy CM’s house

Karnataka Congress legislature party leader Siddharamaiah along with some ministers reach deputy CM G Parameshwara’s residence for breakfast: ANI

10:26 am IST

JD(S) legislature party meeting at 12 noon, says minister

State cooperation minister and JD(S) leader, Bandeppa Kashempur tells HT: “We will hold a meeting at the Taj West End at 12 noon. Most likely we will go to Madikeri. This was decided at yesterday’s legislature party meeting.”

10:24 am IST

Congress to hold meeting at deputy CM’s house

Senior Congress leaders, including party ministers, to hold meeting at Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara’s house in Bengaluru.

ANI quoted Parmeshwara as saying that he has called a breakfast meeting of all the ministers belonging to Congress party, to discuss the present political developments & the fallout. He said, “We know what BJP is trying to do. If need be, all of us may resign & then accommodate the MLAs”.

