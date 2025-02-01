40 lakh for MPSC exam paper sale’: 2 arrested in Maharashtra over viral audio clip

Two persons were arrested in connection with a viral phone call recording, in which an aspirant is allegedly asked to pay ₹40 lakh for the Group B (Non-Gazetted) joint examination 2024 question paper, set to be conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). Two arrested over viral phone call alleging ₹ 40 lakh demand for Group B exam paper.(HT_PRINT)

The Nagpur crime branch arrested Deepak Sakhare (25) from Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, and Yogesh Waghmare (28) from Bhandara in relation to the case. The exam is scheduled for Sunday.

According to police, “Sakhare and Waghmare were apprehended in Bhandara. Two other persons, Ashish and Pradeep Kulpe, are still at large. The original complaint was filed in Pune, and after receiving an alert from Pune police, we made the arrests. The accused have been handed over to Pune police for further legal proceedings.”

Following the viral audio clip, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) issued a notification on Thursday, saying it had contacted Pune police to launch an investigation into the matter.

The Group-B (Non-Gazetted) Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2024 is expected to be highly competitive, with over 2.86 lakh candidates set to appear across Maharashtra on Sunday.