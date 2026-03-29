₹8,000 coupon, free travel for women, skill training and more: Key promises from DMK's manifesto for Tamil Nadu polls

Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK supremo MK Stalin on Sunday released the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. During a press conference in Chennai, Stalin unveiled the manifesto, which includes various promises such as free travel for women, improved medical care, skill training and more. DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin speaks during the release of the party manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections, at Anna Arivalayam party headquarters in Chennai (ANI)

Tamil Nadu will head to the polls in a single phase on April 23. The counting of votes will be held by the Election Commission of India on May 4.

The DMK manifesto focuses on six aspects, which CM Stalin has dubbed as the "six steps towards progress." These six elements focus on the welfare of women, family, youth, farmers, housing, infrastructure and governance.

DMK releases manifesto for Tamil Nadu elections | 5 key takeaways ₹ 8000 'Illatharasi' coupon scheme for women One of the key promises made in the manifesto for 2026, DMK has announced it will provide women with a ₹8,000 coupon, which will help them buy/replace any electronic goods in their household.

Illatharasi in Tamil translates to "queen of the house". This coupon has been included in the "family" aspect of the party manifesto.

"This new Illatharasi scheme will be implemented. Under this scheme, the women of families who don't come under the income tax bracket would be provided a one-time coupon worth ₹8,000 to purchase these electronic goods from the shops in their places of residence," said Stalin.

Free travel for women In the "for women" segment, DMK has stated that women will "proudly travel free on buses through Vidiyal Payanam."

Pension for senior citizens, widows increased The manifesto also vows an increased pension of Rs. 2,000 per month for senior citizens, widows and spinsters above the age of 50.

Skill training for youth DMK has vowed to carry out skill training programmes for five lakh youth in the state who have completed their higher education.

"They will also receive Rs. 1,500 per month upon enrolment and completion of 6-month training under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme," states the document. DMK has also promised to create 50 lakh jobs in the next five years.

Cover for medical care increased to ₹ 10 lakhs Be it a private or government hospital, DMK has promised to cover medical treatment up to ₹10 lakh. The manifesto adds that the scheme will be expanded to families earning up to Rs. 5 lakhs annually.

The DMK manifesto also includes other promises such as the expansion of the breakfast scheme to cover 15 lakh students up to Class 8, free pump sets for farmers without meters, an enhancement of aid under the Puthumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes, and a pension for persons with disabilities to ₹2,500.

Stalin says DMK to form government for 7th time Speaking at a press conference in Chennai on Sunday, MK Stalin stated that the DMK will once again form the government after the assembly elections in the state.

"Tamil Nadu has emerged as a leading state under the Dravidian model of governance, with several welfare schemes benefiting the public. DMK will form the government for the seventh time with continued public support. No other state in India has implemented welfare schemes as successfully as Tamil Nadu," said the state chief minister.