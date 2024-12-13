RS impasse continues as MPs refuse to relent

NEW DELHI: There was no let-up in the acrimony between the government and the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, with both sides hardening their stance — the government demanding an explanation on Congress leaderships alleged links with billionaire George Soros and the Opposition demanding a probe into the allegations of wrongdoing against the Adani Group. While the government condemned the Opposition’s move to submit a notice for motion to replace Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Opposition stuck to its “partisan” charge against the chair, precipitating multiple adjournments. (ANI PHOTO)

On Thursday, while the government condemned the Opposition’s move to submit a notice for motion to replace Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Opposition stuck to its “partisan” charge against the chair, precipitating multiple adjournments.

There was a brief interlude in the sloganeering and trading accusations when the chairman extended birthday greetings to NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Union minister Harsh Malhotra. When Dhankhar was reading out details about Malhotra’s career, an opposition member quipped, “he was a member of the Congress like you,” prompting the chairman to retort: “You forget ties easily, you should understand the importance of ties...if you must, inflict hurt on the mind not the heart.”

The sharp retort was followed by leader of the House and BJP chief JP Nadda dubbing the opposition’s allegations against Dhankhar as “condemnable”. He said the opposition has set a wrong precedent by levelling accusations against the chair, and questioning his directives.

Accusing leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge of undermining parliamentary procedure, Nadda said, “Letters were sent, and opportunity was given several times to the LoP...he was called to the chairman’s chamber...” He accused the Congress president of not responding to the chairman’s invitation to meet him in his chamber. Kharge did not even attend the Business Advisory Committee meetings (BAC- decides the allocation of times for legislative business), he said.

He criticised the Congress for referring to the chairman as “cheerleader” from its official X handle, saying it “demeans the derogates” the chair.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Nadda said Kharge should know the ruling of the chair is final and unquestionable. “To make such an accusation outside the House is condemnable. This is unfortunate.”

Denying the Congress’s allegation that opposition leaders are not allowed to speak in Parliament, Nadda said Kharge was given enough time to put forth his views. “He was invited to the chairman’s chamber several times, he refused to go. This shows Congress does not want to cooperate and they have no faith in parliamentary procedure and want to bring anarchy,” he said.

The Congress blamed the government for bringing up the Soros allegation to divert attention from the US state department’s charge against the Adani Group. “Even today we saw what was the need to bring a no-confidence motion against the Chairman. Kharge was not allowed to speak. When the Opposition raises an issue, it does not go on record but when the treasury benches say something, it is on record,” senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told reporters.

When the House assembled, Dhankhar declined six notices under Rule 267 demanding discussion on alleged derogatory and divisive remarks made by an Allahabad high court judge. Dhankhar said as per the rule made by the House a member while speaking shall not reflect upon the conduct of persons in high authority unless discussion is based on a substantive motion drawn in proper form.