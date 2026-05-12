RSS-affiliate says PM Modi's austerity push will help save India’s foreign reserves

RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's austerity push will help cut India's dependence on foreign nations and save valuable foreign exchange. PM Modi said India had resisted many crises earlier through public participation, and called for similar action now (ANI)

The organisation's remarks came after Modi called for the judicious use of fuel and postponement of gold purchases and foreign travel, among other measures to strengthen the economy, while emphasising that the Centre is trying to shield people from the adverse impact of the West Asia conflict.

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In a statement, SJM national co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan said all these measures are aimed at reducing dependence on imports and saving valuable foreign exchange.

"The Swadeshi Jagran Manch firmly believes that the prime minister's appeal is nothing but a call for 'Swadeshi' (using locally produced goods)," he said.

Mahajan said reducing the consumption of petrol and diesel will not only save foreign exchange but also enable the country to effectively deal with shortages caused by disruptions in supply.

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Referring to the West Asia conflict, Mahajan said the organisation has been urging people to reduce dependence on imported oil and gas to minimise the impact of supply disruptions and rising prices.

"The prime minister's strong appeal will have a deep impact on the national mindset. It will not only encourage people to reduce consumption of petroleum products, but also inspire scientists, academicians and industries to explore new alternatives to petroleum products for everyday needs," he said.

Mahajan said the long-term solution lay in making India self-reliant in the energy sector, especially in renewable and green energy.

He said India must also become self-reliant in the manufacturing of clean technologies, including electric vehicles along with motors and batteries, solar energy equipment, including solar cells, wind energy equipment, green hydrogen and nuclear energy.

"Once India becomes self-reliant in clean energy and technology manufacturing, the country will not only reduce its dependence on oil-producing and exporting nations for imported crude oil, but also lessen its dependence on China and other countries for solar and wind energy equipment, electric vehicle components and other products," he said.

Mahajan also appreciated the government's efforts to promote the adoption and domestic manufacturing of clean technologies, renewable energy, electric vehicles, green hydrogen and nuclear energy.

He appealed to citizens, the scientific community, academic institutions, youth, start-ups and entrepreneurs to join the campaign to reduce foreign dependence and contribute to the creation of a strong and self-reliant India.

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On Sunday, while addressing a rally organised by the Telangana BJP in Hyderabad, Modi had suggested reducing petrol and diesel consumption, using metro services in cities, carpooling, increased use of electric vehicles, utilising railway services for parcel movement, and working from home to conserve foreign exchange amid the West Asia crisis.

Stressing the need to save foreign exchange, Modi had also urged people to postpone the purchase of gold and foreign travel for one year.

He called for a reduction in edible oil consumption, lowering the use of chemical fertilisers, promoting natural farming and 'swadeshi' (domestic) products to save foreign exchange and make the country self-reliant.