RSS, DSS seek nod to hold march on Nov 4 in Karnataka

A fresh confrontation has emerged between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (DSS) in Karnataka’s Yadgir district after both organisations sought permission to hold separate marches in Kembhavi on November 4, even as a similar RSS route march in Chittapur, Kalaburagi, remains entangled in court proceedings. The DSS objected to the use of the stick at the RSS’ march. (PTI)

According to officials, a mediation meeting organised by the taluka administration to resolve the scheduling conflict between the two groups ended without consensus. The dispute follows weeks of tension after the RSS’s planned march in Chittapur faced opposition from several quarters, leading to legal intervention.

The DSS has objected to the use of the danda (stick) as part of the RSS uniform during the planned procession, arguing that unregistered RSS members should not be allowed to march carrying sticks. The organisation claimed that such displays could create tension and provoke fear among marginalised communities.

The RSS, however, has defended the inclusion of the danda as integral to its full uniform, or “Ganesh costume,” which traditionally consists of seven components -- a black cap, danda, white shirt, brown belt, khaki shorts, socks, and black shoes. Volunteers are required to maintain silence during parades, the organisation said, asserting that a route march without the danda would be incomplete.

Amid the escalating debate, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and Kalaburagi district in-charge Priyank Kharge criticised the RSS for “turning its proposed route march in Chittapur into a matter of prestige.”

“The matter is before the High Court, and whatever it decides must be followed by everyone,” Kharge told reporters at Aiwan-e-Shahi Guest House on Friday. He said that the RSS and several other groups had sought to hold processions on the same day, but all must now await judicial directions.

The minister also alleged that reports of school students being invited to join RSS marches across the state had prompted him to write to the government, urging restrictions on the use of public property for such events. “In the interest of students’ future and to preserve social harmony, I wrote to the government urging that not just the RSS, but any organisation, be barred from using government land for such activities. There is nothing wrong in that,” he said.

Kharge criticised the RSS for “only intimating, rather than seeking permission” to conduct the Chittapur event. “When an unregistered organisation conducts a route march carrying sticks, will that not create fear among the public? Who will be responsible if anything untoward happens?” he asked. He further said that the court had made it clear that no organisation should hold programmes in public places without prior police permission. “If thousands are to gather, prior approval from the police, not merely intimation, is mandatory,” he added.

Responding to personal criticism from BJP and RSS leaders after his letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Kharge said he had been subjected to threats. “After my letter, I received thousands of calls, including one threatening my life and using abusive language against my family. The police registered a suo motu case and arrested the caller, who claimed allegiance to the RSS. The real question is, who provoked him? Those who instigated him must also face action,” he said.

Kharge confirmed that notices had been issued to government employees who participated in similar processions in violation of service rules. “The Union government’s directions do not automatically apply to state employees. Appropriate action will be taken under the state service rules,” he said.

When asked if he was being targeted for his stance, Kharge said he was unconcerned. “I have raised legitimate questions with clear ideological conviction. I stand by my own ideology -- that of the Chief Minister, Kharge sahib, and Rahul Gandhi,” he said.