RSS to work with people who did outstanding work during Covid-19 pandemic: Bhagwat

india

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 20:40 IST

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said the organisation needed to work closely with such people who had rendered outstanding and selfless service during the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Acknowledging the important contribution of such people who, besides RSS’ own volunteers, stepped forward to help people in distress, Bhagwat said the organization now needs to use their energy and capabilities to further help the nation and people.

He was speaking at the valedictory session of the two-day meet of the RSS national executive— Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM)—of the organisation’s east UP office bearers.

Speaking at the event, RSS general secretary Suresh Bhaiyaji Joshi stressed on the need for RSS volunteers to work for strengthening the joint family concept.

He also said every member of the family should be encouraged to respect mothers and women. “Families are breaking up and this in turn is bringing about deterioration in family values and in society. There is an urgent need to strengthen the traditional Indian family system,” he said.

Deputy secretary Dattatreya Hosabale called for a survey of RSS volunteers who are active traders and businessmen. He urged that such members be made more active as they could help generate jobs for the unemployed and also contribute in making the nation self-reliant.

General secretary Mukund CR spoke on the efforts and need for developing and energizing young volunteers of the organization through ‘Yuva Karyakarta Vikas Yojna” while deputy secretary Manmohan Vaidya said the society was keen to work with RSS and efforts should be made to identify and bring such energetic people who can contribute in taking the work and mission of RSS further, informed RSS pranth prachar pramukh Murarji Tripathi.

He said the issues like saving rivers and forests from pollution and destruction were also discussed.

Others who attended the meeting included national level office bearers like Balkrishna Tripathi, Anik Oak and Ajit Mahapatra.