RSS would never accept Muslims, triple talaq ordinance politically motivated: Mayawati

The RSS would never accept Muslims even if they agreed to build not just the Ram temple in Ayodhya but many other temples, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said on Thursday. She also slammed the Narendra Modi government’s move on the triple talaq ordinance, calling it “politically motivated”.

Reacting to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s observation on Wednesday that if Muslims themselves build the Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, it would help mitigate animosity between Hindus and Muslims, she said she did not agree with this.

“We don’t agree with this logic. Even if Muslims make more temples, the narrow-minded Hindus will never mend fences with them because their basic mentality is anti-Muslim, anti-Dalit and anti-minorities,” Mayawati said in a statement.

Attacking the RSS, Mayawati said, “Their basic mindset is against Dalits, Muslims and minorities, and this is the reason why the BJP, which has originated from them, has adopted policies that are tarnishing democracy of the country”.

The former UP chief minister said the first thing the RSS needs to do is to change its “communal and hatred-ridden thinking” and adopt a humanitarian approach in consonance with the Constitution which they have “not achieved so far”.

This is why they have not yet gained acceptance in the ‘sarv samaj’, Mayawati claimed.

Alleging that RSS and BJP leaders make efforts to divide society on religious lines, the Dalit leader said “they say one thing and do another”. She alleged that the RSS’ “communal and casteist” face had come to the fore after the BJP came to power at the Centre and in many states.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that Bhagwat’s three-day outreach programme was a ploy to distract public attention from burning issues of poverty, hunger, price rise, unemployment and corruption.

“The RSS has put everything at stake for the BJP. Now that discontent against the Narendra Modi government is at its peak, the RSS is also jittery,” the Dalit leader said.

She said that had the Sangh’s ideology been so humane, pro-people and respecting the Constitution of India, the organisation would not have faced a ban thrice after Independence.

On the ‘triple talaq’ ordinance cleared by the Union cabinet, Mayawati said: “The BJP is doing politics on such sensitive issues to deflect public attention from its failures. Had it not been a politically motivated move, the government would have agreed to send the triple talaq Bill pending in the Rajya Sabha to a Select Committee for comprehensive discussion.”

RSS chief Bhagwat had Wednesday strongly pitched for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya at “the earliest” asserting it would end tension between Hindus and Muslims.

Describing Lord Ram as “Imam-e-Hind”, Bhagwat said he may not be a god for some people of the country, but he is an idol of Indian values for people from all sections of the society.

“... As a Sangh worker, head of the Sangh and as a part of Ram janmabhumi andolan, I want that a grand Ram temple should be constructed at the earliest at the birth place (Ayodhya) of Lord Ram,” he said.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 18:08 IST