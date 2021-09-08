RSS-affiliated farm union calls for new law for remunerative price to farmers

The RSS-affiliated farmers’ union, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), on Tuesday said the Union government should take a sympathetic view of the demands raised by a section of protesting farmers who are seeking the repeal of the farm laws. The BKS, which has distanced itself from the protest has, however, demanded a new law to ensure remunerative price for farm produce.

Close on the heels of the farmers’ rally in Muzaffarnagar against the three-farm laws, the BKS said it will hold a countrywide agitation on Wednesday to seek laws for remunerative price to farmers based on their cost of production.

BKS general secretary Badrinarayan Choudhary said, “Minimum Support Price (MSP) is an illusion. Farmers are not getting MSP in all parts of the country. A new stringent law should be brought which ensures that farmers’ get remunerative price of their produce.”

He said a memorandum has also been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 11, to highlight the “anger and discontent” among farmers across the country for not getting remunerative price for their produce.

When asked about the protesting farmers’ demand, Choudhary said, “The government should take a sympathetic view of their demands, Though it is also the cases some of farmers’ demands are not reasonable.”