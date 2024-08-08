RSS-linked group protests outside Bangladesh High Commission after Hindu homes attacked

The Hindu Jagran Manch, an RSS-affiliated activist group, protested outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata in the wake of attacks on the Hindu communities in Bangladesh, amid political unrest. Hindu Jagran Manch, has been protesting outside the Bangladesh high commission office in Kolkata, in response to attacks on minorities, including Hindus, in Bangladesh after the resignation of Sheikh Hasina(PTI)

The Bangladesh Hindu, Buddhist, Christian Unity Council (BHCUC) told Reuters, that 200-300 mostly Hindu homes had been vandalised after Sheikh Hasina's resignation on Monday.

Hindus form 8 per cent of Bangladesh's 170 million population and have historically been loyalists of the Awami League party, which is seen as largely secular.

The ouster of Sheikh Hasina and the absence of a government for the past week has opened up the potential for atrocities against vulnerable populations such as Hindus, Christians and Buddhists.

Homes of the Muslim minority sect of Ahmadis had also been torched on Monday, following the fall of Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League's government.

Students who led the protests have urged people not to target minority communities, even offering to guard temples from vandals. However, Reuters reported that several Hindu community leaders feel unsafe due to a lack of a functioning government.

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday siad the Centre was "monitoring the situation with regard to the status of minorities". He also said that until law and order is restored they will have to keep an eye on the situation in the neighbouring country.

Taking a dig at the central government, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop atrocities against Hindus the same way he claimed to have briefly stopped the war between Russia and Ukraine to rescue stranded students.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh is all set to form its first interim government after 15 years of governance by Sheikh Hasina. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus will be sworn in at 8 pm on Thursday, after being awarded the position with the consensus of civic groups, student protestors and the military.