Rules for amended Citizenship law to be framed after Covid crisis ends: Amit Shah

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 08:23 IST

Criticising West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the recent attack on BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy, Home Minister Shah on Sunday said the centre has the right to summon state police officers responsible for providing him security for central deputation, and asked the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to go through the rules before pointing fingers at the union government.

He also said that rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act are yet to be framed because of the pandemic and the matter will be considered once Covid-19 vaccination starts.

Addressing a press conference in Bolpur, Mr Shah said Ms Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress raked up the “outsider-insider” issue to divert public attention from the failures of the state government and said that a “son of the soil” would lead the state if the BJP is voted to power.

“The rules of the CAA are yet to be framed as such a massive process could not be carried out because of coronavirus. As soon as (Covid-19) vaccination starts and coronavirus infection cycle breaks, we will consider it,” Mr Shah said.

On the summoning of Indian Police Service officers of West Bengal cadre by the Home Ministry, Mr Shah said the centre has sent the letter to state government as per the Constitution and the law.

“It is according to the federal structure (of the country). They (TMC government) should first go through the rules and then talk to the centre and the public,” Mr Shah said.

The centre had on Thursday shot off a fresh letter to the West Bengal government to immediately relieve its three IPS officers for central deputation, following which the Chief Minister called the move “unconstitutional and unacceptable”.

On the attack on Mr Nadda’s convoy during his visit to Diamond Harbour on December 10, Mr Shah alleged political violence and corruption are at peak in the state.

“The BJP condemns it, and I too condemn it. The BJP believes that in a democracy, everyone should have the right to voice their views. And it is the responsibility of the ruling party to ensure that all parties can have their voice heard,” Mr Shah said.

“The attack on the BJP chief is not only an attack on him. It is an attack on democracy in West Bengal and the Trinamool Congress is completely responsible for this,” Mr Shah said.