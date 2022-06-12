Rural development key to self-reliant India: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah emphasised on rural development on Sunday, saying that the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat will only be realised after empowering the Indian villages.

Speaking at the 41st convocation ceremony of the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) in Gujarat, Shah said, “The dream of an Atmanirbhar Bharat will only be realised when India’s villages are Atmanirbhar. This dream cannot be realised without an institute like IRMA. I would like to say that IRMA must contribute even more towards the strengthening and development of the cooperative sector. The cooperative sector is inclusive. To make it more inclusive, transparent, modern, and technology-enabled, and through this medium of cooperatives, people, sectors and villages can be made Atmanirbhar. This can be achieved when institutions like IRMA increase their contribution towards cooperatives.”

“What a farmer cultivates needs to be marketed well. The cooperative model is the way forward for marketing these products. The entire cooperative sector got impetus as a Ministry of Cooperation was formed under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership,” he further said.

He said the Centre’s priority is to ramp up rural development and bring prosperity to every person living in villages. Shah highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government provided electricity, clean water and toilets to every household in the country.

“Without rural development, India’s development is not possible. Today, 70% of Indians are in rural India. If our villages become active contributors to India’s development and progress, India can become a US $5 trillion economy over the next five years. Therefore, our responsibility is to focus on rural development,” he said.

On Sunday, Shah also inaugurated various developmental projects of the local civic body at his Lok Sabha constituency Gandhinagar in the presence of state chief minister Bhupendra Patel. He also inaugurated a water body rejuvenation project at Shela near Sanand in Ahmedabad.

A total of 251 students at the IRMA were awarded degrees in postgraduate diploma in management (PGDM) in rural management on Sunday.