Russia launches ‘largest attack’ yet on Ukraine, fires 400 drones, 40 missiles

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, firing over 400 drones and 40 missiles across the country, after Kyiv had carried out Operation Spiderweb targeting the country's strategic cruise missile carriers. Russia launched an overnight attack against Ukraine leaving at least 6 people dead(Bloomberg)

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky stated in a post on X on Saturday, “Today, rescue and emergency operations continued all day across various regions and cities of our country. Over 400 drones, more than 40 missiles were launched by the Russians. 80 people were injured, and some may still be under the debris.”

He added, “Unfortunately, not everyone in the world condemns such attacks. This is exactly what Putin exploits. He is buying himself time to keep waging war.”

Three firefighters were killed in Kyiv, two civilians were killed in Lutsk, and another person was killed in Chernihiv, with a death toll of at least six people in total and several injured, according to the Ukrainian State Emergency Service, as per CNN.

Largest attack in 3 year war

Russia's latest series of military offensives are the largest attack launched on Ukraine in the three-year-long war between the countries. The attack targeted almost all Ukraine, with nine regions affected, including Kyiv, Lviv, and Sumy.

Zelensky said regarding the attack, “The Russians constantly try to drive wedges into the unity of the world in order to prevent stronger pressure for their war. We must clearly see the task at hand. Diplomacy must work, security guarantees must be ensured, and peace must be established. For that, initial steps are needed, particularly a ceasefire. Pressure must be applied on Russia to make that happen and to stop the attacks.”

Russia's defence ministry said its strikes were in response to Kyiv's “terrorist acts,” referring to Operation Spiderweb carried out last week, where a third of Russia's cruise missile carriers were hit by Ukrainian forces.

