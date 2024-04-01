 Russian Grandmaster Svidler to be by Pragg’s side as ‘second’ at Candidates | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Russian Grandmaster Svidler to be by Pragg’s side as ‘second’ at Candidates

BySusan Ninan, Bengaluru
Apr 02, 2024 06:30 AM IST

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa debuts at Candidates tournament with Peter Svidler as coach, aiming to challenge for World Chess Championship.

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa will debut at the Candidates tournament in Toronto on April 4 (Friday) with modern great and eight-time Russian chess champion Peter Svidler by his side, according to people aware of the matter.

India's Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa (AFP)
Russian Grandmaster Svidler to be by Pragg's side as 'second' at Candidates
Tuesday, April 02, 2024
