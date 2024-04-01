Russian Grandmaster Svidler to be by Pragg’s side as ‘second’ at Candidates
Apr 02, 2024 06:30 AM IST
Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa debuts at Candidates tournament with Peter Svidler as coach, aiming to challenge for World Chess Championship.
Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa will debut at the Candidates tournament in Toronto on April 4 (Friday) with modern great and eight-time Russian chess champion Peter Svidler by his side, according to people aware of the matter.
