Russian President Putin greets India on 74th Republic Day: ‘confident by working together…'

Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday joined the world leaders in congratulating India on its 74th Republic Day. He said he was confident both countries could ensure “continued growth” in all areas by working together.

“Please accept congratulations on Republic Day. India’s achievements in economic, social, scientific, tech and other spheres are widely known. Your country is making substantial contribution to ensuring international stability and to addressing vital issues on regional and global agenda,” Putin was quoted by news agency ANI.

"I am confident that by working together we can ensure the continued growth of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in all areas. This undoubtedly meets the fundamental interests of the friendly peoples of Russia and India," he added.

India commemorates January 26 as Republic Day as it was on this day in 1950 that the country adopted the constitution and officially became a sovereign republic. United Kingdom foreign secretary James Cleverly also extended greetings to external affairs minister S Jaishankar and the people of the country.

"Happy Republic Day to my friend @DrSJaishankar and the people of India. We look forward to another year of friendship and cooperation! #RepublicDay2023," he tweeted. In response, Jaishankar said, "Thank you for your good wishes @JamesCleverly."

The Republic Day celebrations commenced with the homage ceremony at the National War Memorial where Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to fallen heroes by laying a wreath and concluded with the National Anthem. President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the Tricolour at Kartavya Path, which was followed by the National Anthem.

(With agency inputs)

