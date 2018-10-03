S-400 air-defence system ‘focus area’ for sanctions, says US

The US has said the Russian S-400 air and missile defence system is a “focus area” for significant transactions that could attract indirect sanctions against nations that enter into a military purchase with Moscow.

The sanctions are part of law -- Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanction Act -- that seeks to punish Russia for interference in the 2016 US presidential election, its role in the Syrian conflict, and the annexation of Crimea. US’s stance could put a spanner in India’s reported plans to sign to buy five S-400s during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Delhi this week.

“The administration has indicated that a focus area for the implementation of CAATSA Section 231 is new or qualitative upgrades in capability – including the S-400,” a US state department spokesperson said.

“We urge all of our allies and partners to forgo transactions with Russia that would trigger sanctions under CAATSA.”

The US president can grant waivers if a deal does not threaten the security of US or its allies and there is evidence the buyer has been cutting defence imports and dependence on Russia. India fulfils these conditions and officials have sounded optimistic about getting a waiver.

But, the spokesperson added: “The waiver is narrow, intended to wean countries off of Russian equipment...”

A waiver will also need to be cleared by the US Congress.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 23:34 IST