Jaishankar recalls 1st meeting with PM Modi, praises his crisis handling

Foreign minister S Jaishankar - who is in New York - recalled an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi linked to an attack on the Mazar-e-Sharif in Afghanistan, near the Indian Consulate, while praising his leadership skills. "To handle the consequences of very big decisions, that is a singular quality," the Union Minister pointed out, applauding PM Modi and giving him credit for his crisis handling.

“I frankly liked Mr Modi before I met Mr Modi. I am on some levels, as many would complain, a micromanager. I can be quiet a pain. But the level of preparation he had done was commendable," the foreign minister said, recalling his first meeting with the prime minister, stressing that PM Modi “starts his day at 7:30 am… and carries on, and does not drop, while others might.”

Keeping politics aside, he said, PM Modi underlined on sticking to the national policy. “He also asks ‘what should I not say’, apart from talking about what he should say. He also seeks feedback.”

Giving details of another incident from Afghanistan, the minister can be heard saying, in a video tweeted by news agency ANI: “It was past midnight, and our consulate in the Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan, was under attack. And we were using phones, trying to figure out what happened.”

“All of this was happening and you’re juggling phones, trying to keep everybody updated. And then, my phone rang. When the prime minister calls, there is no caller ID. His first question was - Jaage ho? (Are you awake?),” the foreign minister further said as those in the audience responded with laughter.

Further giving details, in jest, S Jaishankar shared: “At 12:30 of course, what else would I be doing? In his life, it must be normal. And then he said - ‘Accha, TV dekh rahe ho?’ (Are you watching television)”.

The foreign minister then recalled giving updates to PM Modi, and telling him “help is on its way”. “And then he said - Accha jab khatam ho jayega, mujhe phone kar dena. (When it all ends, call me)’. I told him that it might take a couple of more hours and that I would call up at his office. To this, he responded - ‘Mujhe phone kar dena’ (Call me please).”

Praising the reply, S Jaishankar underlined: “Good times or bad times, he is always there. Politicians are always there in good times. The fact that things are difficult- we saw that during Covid. Not every leader steps up in difficult times .”

Multiple steps have been taken for the safety of citizens in Afghanistan, which has been under Taliban rule for more than a year now, and in Ukraine, where war has been raging for more than a year.

