e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 21, 2019

S Jaishankar to embark on a two-day visit to Iran from Sunday

Jaishankar is also expected to call upon Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

indians-abroad Updated: Dec 21, 2019 15:55 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Jaishankar will also be visiting Oman from December 23 to 25 at the invitation of Omani Foreign Minister Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, the External Affairs Ministry said in another statement.
Jaishankar will also be visiting Oman from December 23 to 25 at the invitation of Omani Foreign Minister Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, the External Affairs Ministry said in another statement.(ANI Photo)
         

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will embark on a two-day visit to Iran from Sunday, where he will co-chair the 19th Joint Commission Meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Javed Zarif.

Jaishankar is also expected to call upon Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The meeting comes days after the US provided a rare exemption to India from sanctions on the Chabahar port in Iran as Washington said it recognised that the strategic project was a lifeline for war-torn Afghanistan to get humanitarian supplies from India.

The Chabahar port -- jointly being developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan -- is considered a gateway to golden opportunities for trade with central Asian nations by the three countries. It is located on the Indian Ocean in the Sistan and Baluchestan province of Iran.

Jaishankar will also be visiting Oman from December 23 to 25 at the invitation of Omani Foreign Minister Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, the External Affairs Ministry said in another statement.

“During his visit, EAM, in addition to meeting his counterpart, will hold meetings with other ministers to discuss matters of mutual interest. An agreement for cooperation in the field of maritime transport will be signed during the visit. EAM will also interact with the Indian community in Muscat during the visit,” the statement said.

This will be Jaishankar’s first visit to Oman after the second term of the Modi government began in May.

“The visit is in pursuit of India’s objective of enhanced engagement with the Gulf region, which is in India’s extended neighbourhood. It will provide an opportunity to hold in-depth discussions with the political leadership on a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues and will advance India’s growing engagement with Oman and the region,” the statement said.

tags
top news
1 killed in fresh violence in UP’s Rampur during anti-CAA protests
1 killed in fresh violence in UP’s Rampur during anti-CAA protests
Hyderabad vet rape-murder case: HC orders second autopsy of accused’s bodies within 48 hrs
Hyderabad vet rape-murder case: HC orders second autopsy of accused’s bodies within 48 hrs
Bhim Army’s Chandrashekhar Azad arrested day after Citizenship Act protest
Bhim Army’s Chandrashekhar Azad arrested day after Citizenship Act protest
‘Distorted narrative’: Officials on S Jaishankar’s cancelled US meet
‘Distorted narrative’: Officials on S Jaishankar’s cancelled US meet
‘Factually inaccurate’: India rebuts Malaysian PM’s remark on citizenship law
‘Factually inaccurate’: India rebuts Malaysian PM’s remark on citizenship law
Shashi Tharoor’s word of the week: Curfew
Shashi Tharoor’s word of the week: Curfew
Twitter warns of a data breach: Update app if you are on Android
Twitter warns of a data breach: Update app if you are on Android
Anti-CAA protest: Autos vandalised, highways blocked during RJD-called Bihar bandh
Anti-CAA protest: Autos vandalised, highways blocked during RJD-called Bihar bandh
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news