S-400, Akash missile, Air Defence guns proved efficient during Op Sindoor: Rajnath Singh in Parliament

India's air defence system, including S-400 and Akash missile systems, proved to be efficient during Operation Sindoor against Pakistani air-borne attacks, Rajnath Sindh said in Lok Sabha on Monday reiterating that the anti-terror operation was successful and the armed forces fully achieved the objectives of the strike. Defence ninister Rajnath Singh speaks in Lok Sabha on Friday. (ANI)(X/ANI)

The defence minister, who was addressing the Parliament on India's Operation Sindoor, said Pakistan couldn't hit any targets and India's assets didn't face any damages during the attack.

Parliament Monsoon Session live: Indian forces killed 100 terrorists in Pakistan

"S-400, Akash Missile system, Air Defence guns proved to be very useful and completely foiled this attack by Pakistan," Singh said.

He further said that the Pakistani attacks started from May 7 and continued till 1:25 am on May 10, during which it launched missile, drones and long-range weapons against India.

“Our actions were entirely in self-defence, neither provocative nor expansionist. Yet, on May 10, 2025, at approximately 1:30 AM, Pakistan launched a large-scale attack on India using missiles, drones, rockets, and other long-range weapons,” he added.

Also Read: India hit 9 targets in Op Sindoor, killed 100 terrorists: Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha

Rajnath Singh said that the brief conflict against Pakistan was not to start a war and that India halted operation as political, military objectives set before and during the conflict was fully achieved.

“To say or believe that Operation Sindoor was stopped under any pressure is baseless and completely incorrect,” the defence minister added.