Sabarimala gold plating row: Sponsor denies wrongdoing

Speaking to reporters outside his residence here, Potty, the gold plating sponsor, said, "The document given to me noted that the plates were copper. The same was also mentioned in the Mahazar records. I can only go by the documents".

He said that he had only recently learned that the plates had been wrapped in gold earlier. “Perhaps due to depreciation, the gold layer was lost over the years. Maybe this was why Travancore Devaswom Board decided on re-plating.”

He clarified that he had no role in the reported disappearance of the peedam , saying it was handed over at Sabarimala in 2021 but returned after it did not fit properly.

“It was later given to my associate Vasudevan, who was working on fitting it at the temple. During the COVID period, it remained at his house. In 2024, Vasudevan mailed the TDB on my behalf seeking re-plating, but he forgot that the peedam was still with him. I never raised any complaint. It came to light only after the High Court noticed the email,” he said.

Potty said gold cladding could be done at Sabarimala, but electroplating had to be carried out in a factory. "Usually, officials approach interested devotees to sponsor temple works. If someone agrees, they are asked to email the board. Then the board considers the request and issues consent. I don’t know if this is right or wrong, but that is the process," he added.

Stressing that he had no VIP influence in temple matters, Potty said, "I only visit Sabarimala twice a year. I did not accuse the TDB of any wrongdoing, yet I am facing severe accusations".

He said he had earlier sponsored the gold electroplating of the Sreekovil door, which was first constructed in wood and later plated.

Potty also denied allegations that he had illegally exhibited the Dwarapalaka plates at other places when they were taken for electroplating. "I have the letter for handing them over to the Elampally Sree Dharmasastha temple president. The authorities even informed the District Collector, and the plates were taken to Sabarimala in a rally," he said.

On charges of misusing photographs with VIPs, including the chief minister, Potty said, "No one has claimed that I used those pictures for any financial gain".

Meanwhile, actor Jayaram told a television channel that he knew Potty through his visits to Sabarimala but denied allegations that Potty had sought money from him.

Jayaram said that after the electroplating work, Potty informed him that the plates were in Chennai. "So my friends and I rushed to the factory where a pooja was organised. On the way to Sabarimala, I asked them whether the sacred articles could be briefly placed at my house. They agreed, and a pooja was held for a few minutes before the articles were taken back to the temple," the actor said.

Let the truth come out. Lord Ayyappa sees everything, he added.

