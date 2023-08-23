Sachin Tendulkar honoured as ‘national icon’ of Election Commission of India

Former India cricketer and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was on Wednesday recognised as the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) national icon for voter awareness and education. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar interacts with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar during an event. (ANI photo)

At an event held in the national Capital, Tendulkar signed a three-year memorandum of understanding (MOU).

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and clection commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel were also present in the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Tendulkar said, “We are the largest democracy in the world, and it is our prime responsibility to exercise our voting rights with due diligence… It is a responsibility that should not be ignored. Everyone should be aware of when the elections are happening and when is that window to go out and vote.”

He added, “India is the youngest average age nation in the world… Can we say that we are a responsible nation in the world when it comes to voting? The honest answer would be No… As an Indian, I would like people to say that India is the youngest average age nation in the world but along with that the most responsible nation in the world when it comes to casting a vote.”

“When you cast your vote, it is the reflection of what we collectively want for this nation,” the former cricketer said.

“When we talk about ECI. Some numbers came to my mind. 600 million voters were there. 10 million personnel and policemen were deployed. I think the number can be improved… It is heartening to know polling stations are every 2 km away from any given residence in our country which is a mammoth job,” Tendulkar said.