On I-Day, recognise our responsibilities

Unity in Diversity — is a phrase which captures the essence of India, the world’s largest democracy. We have had our fair share of historical struggles to reach this point today, when we are leading globally across various sectors. As we observe the 76th Independence Day, it is important for us to remember that the freedom earned by our predecessors brings with it a sense of responsibility to contribute to the nation’s growth. PREMIUM It is important to acknowledge our role in contributing towards the nation’s strides towards prosperity. Being a responsible citizen by voting regularly in elections can be one of the primary steps (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As a society, we convey mutual respect for each other irrespective of our beliefs and ideologies. In anything we do, we exhibit a sense of brotherhood and a spirit of harmony. As in cricket, it is not individuals with different faiths and beliefs playing, it is always 11 Indian players on the field, playing for one nation. It is also Indians, and not Hindus, Sikhs, Christians or Muslims, cheering for India. This applies to any field or sector that contributes to nation building.

During my playing days, I was made aware of this sense of responsibility to be above all personal achievements. Even if I had the right to play my way, it was never the just thing to go for boundaries on every ball; I had to play dots or rotate strike, bowl or field in any position, as the team and situation demanded. This sense of responsibility for the greater good of the team was inculcated in every player. This holds true for anything we do as citizens of the country, while staying true to upholding the dignity of all.

Our idea of freedom transcends race, religion, gender or any other demographic multiplicities. The nation has taken leaps in gender sensitivity and inclusivity. We now have Droupadi Murmu as the first tribal woman President of India. We have women sportspersons coming from the remotest corners of the country and excelling at the global stage. In cricket, we have recently seen the introduction of pay parity for all and various other measures to make the game more inclusive, by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

These kinds of transformations encourage generations to come forward and contribute responsibly to the nation’s growth. Events such as the recent launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mark paradigm shifts in the nation’s progress.

Scientists such as Ritu Karidhal Srivastava stand as a beacon of inspiration for her pivotal role in the lunar mission. It not only propels the nation’s scientific progress, but also makes us aware as citizens of the endless possibilities we have as a nation.

It is, however, also important to acknowledge our role in contributing towards the nation’s strides towards prosperity. Being a responsible citizen by voting regularly in elections can be one of the primary steps we can take to ensure the seamless functioning of the democratic processes.

Through voting, we get to be discerning citizens by casting our ballots not just for ourselves but for the betterment of society as a whole. There can be various other ways through which we can make a collective impact.

Little things such as having the utmost respect for all, following traffic rules, protecting our natural environment, keeping our surroundings clean, being an alert consumer, taking care of the elderly and the needy, building a cohesive environment for all, and so on, can help us create a better place for ourselves. These smaller yet impactful practices can very well be an ode to our reclaimed freedom.

For a country shaped by generational diversities, it is incumbent upon us, as citizens of India, to recognise the weight of responsibility that accompanies our freedom. A comprehensive awareness of the roles and responsibilities can be crucial as we envisage the nation’s progression from the 77th till the 100th year of Independence, and beyond.

Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar is a former captain of the Indian cricket team. The views expressed are personal