Sahil Dhaneshra accident: Accused minor in Dwarka crash gets bail, JJB flags lack of parental supervision

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Tuesday granted bail to the 17-year-old boy accused in an accident which killed a 23-year-old biker Sahil Dhaneshra in Dwarka, observing that justice will still be met if the accused is let out. File photo of Inna Maken, mother of 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra, who died in a road accident after an SUV driven allegedly by a minor collided with his motorcycle. (ANI Video Grab)

Principal magistrate Chitranshi Arora, in a 16-page-order, noted that lack of adequate parental supervision had contributed to the incident and granted bail on a personal bond of ₹20,000. “The incident arose in the backdrop of insufficient parental monitoring…the parents of the CCL (child in conflict with law) have acknowledged their lapse, accepted responsibility for the conduct of the child, and have expressed willingness to adopt corrective and preventive measures, including strict supervision,” the order noted.

The incident occurred on February 3 this year when Dhaneshra was travelling on his two-wheeler, and a speeding SUV allegedly with the teenager at the wheel, struck him and then rammed into a parked cab, critically injuring its driver too.

The minor, who did not possess a driving licence, was apprehended and sent to an observation home. Police have registered a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) dealing with rash and negligent driving, causing death by negligence, and endangering human life. The juvenile’s father was also bound down by police.

Six days after his arrest, on February 10, the JJB granted interim bail to the 17-year-old to enable him to appear for his Class 10 board examinations, directing him to surrender on March 9 after completion of the exams.

In Tuesday’s order, the magistrate refused to consider the prosecution’s contention that the minor accused was a habitual offender.