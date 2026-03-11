Edit Profile
    Sahil Dhaneshra accident: Accused minor in Dwarka crash gets bail, JJB flags lack of parental supervision

    Sahil Dhaneshra was killed on February 3 when his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding SUV allegedly with the teenager at the wheel.

    Published on: Mar 11, 2026 7:52 AM IST
    By Arnabjit Sur
    The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Tuesday granted bail to the 17-year-old boy accused in an accident which killed a 23-year-old biker Sahil Dhaneshra in Dwarka, observing that justice will still be met if the accused is let out.

    File photo of Inna Maken, mother of 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra, who died in a road accident after an SUV driven allegedly by a minor collided with his motorcycle. (ANI Video Grab)
    File photo of Inna Maken, mother of 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra, who died in a road accident after an SUV driven allegedly by a minor collided with his motorcycle. (ANI Video Grab)

    Principal magistrate Chitranshi Arora, in a 16-page-order, noted that lack of adequate parental supervision had contributed to the incident and granted bail on a personal bond of 20,000. “The incident arose in the backdrop of insufficient parental monitoring…the parents of the CCL (child in conflict with law) have acknowledged their lapse, accepted responsibility for the conduct of the child, and have expressed willingness to adopt corrective and preventive measures, including strict supervision,” the order noted.

    The incident occurred on February 3 this year when Dhaneshra was travelling on his two-wheeler, and a speeding SUV allegedly with the teenager at the wheel, struck him and then rammed into a parked cab, critically injuring its driver too.

    The minor, who did not possess a driving licence, was apprehended and sent to an observation home. Police have registered a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) dealing with rash and negligent driving, causing death by negligence, and endangering human life. The juvenile’s father was also bound down by police.

    Six days after his arrest, on February 10, the JJB granted interim bail to the 17-year-old to enable him to appear for his Class 10 board examinations, directing him to surrender on March 9 after completion of the exams.

    In Tuesday’s order, the magistrate refused to consider the prosecution’s contention that the minor accused was a habitual offender.

    • Arnabjit Sur
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Arnabjit Sur

      Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times' Legal Bureau. He covers Delhi's district courts. Previously, he has covered crime in the city.

